Huge Phoenix Park Makeover Could Include A Funicular And New Train Station

It would also break the park up into five different ‘zones’ including a welcome quarter, activity quarter, biodiversity quarter and commemorative quarter, as well as a Central Line where Chesterfield Avenue is.

The proposed plans from the Office of Public Works (OPW) would see Dublin’s largest park transformed into a ‘visitor experience’ that would also include new tourism centres, art installations and new playgrounds.

Phoenix Park could be getting a serious overhaul including a new train station to the east of the zoo entrance, a funicular, skateboard lanes, barbecue area and even a driverless shuttle.

Image via OPW

The Central Line would potentially have a driverless shuttle bus or ‘road train’ to encourage people to leave their cars at home and cut down on traffic through the park.

The proposal explains, ‘With a highly serviced Central Line, commuters may be persuaded to leave their cars at, or near the gates and take the public transport on offer to reach the nearby Heuston Station with bus, train, LUAS and bicycle travel opportunities.’

A funicular was also proposed to connect the Magazine Fort on Military Road with the Memorial Gardens at Islandbridge.

It continues, ‘Dublin has no such precedent, which fact has in itself, in the past, often been sufficient reason for the introduction of a new-fangled novelty.

‘However, the ascent may simply be by a well-designed ramp and staircase, perhaps more intrinsically satisfying, though it is unlikely that this in itself will perform the function of “feature”.’

The ‘Draft Phoenix Park Visitor Experience Strategic Review’ is open to public review until Friday and you can find more information here.

