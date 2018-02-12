PIC: Customer Ploughs Into Dublin Car Showroom In Bizarre Accident

Toyota's number one dealer in Dublin has released a statement following a freak accident at their store on Friday.

The accident saw a member of the public crashing into three new vehicles both inside and outside the shop in Long Mile Road, Dublin.

Wow! 😱 Garrett just sent this in to @RaDeeOh A bit of car-nage at @ToyotaLongMile but we hear everyone is ok thank goodness 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6Wzfv5LXQC — NOVA (@radionova100) February 9, 2018

Damage was caused to cars both outside and inside the store room but the company confirmed that nobody was injured.

Replying to people on Twitter, the company confirmed that the driver’s foot slipped and the automatic car just took off making it a “miracle that no one was hurt”.

Our official statement on Friday’s freak incident at our Showroom. Thanks to @GardaTraffic and @DubFireBrigade Emergency services for their quick response and help. @radionova100 @Herdotie @DublinLive pic.twitter.com/WcKItDhxow — Toyota Long Mile (@ToyotaLongMile) February 12, 2018

In a statement announced on Twitter, the company said: "As many of you may have heard, we had a freak incident here last Friday afternoon when a customer's car accidentally caused some damage to cars inside and outside the showroom."

"We are delighted to say that no one was seriously injured in the incident and we would like to thank An Garda Síochána and Emergency Services for their rapid response and assistance, and everyone else who offered help and support following the accident."

The dealership is opened and running as usual despite the incident.

