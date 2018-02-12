News

PIC: Customer Ploughs Into Dublin Car Showroom In Bizarre Accident

The company released a statement on Monday morning.

Toyota Long Mile

Toyota's number one dealer in Dublin has released a statement following a freak accident at their store on Friday.

The accident saw a member of the public crashing into three new vehicles both inside and outside the shop in Long Mile Road, Dublin.

Damage was caused to cars both outside and inside the store room but the company confirmed that nobody was injured. 

Replying to people on Twitter, the company confirmed that the driver’s foot slipped and the automatic car just took off making it a “miracle that no one was hurt”.

In a statement announced on Twitter, the company said: "As many of you may have heard, we had a freak incident here last Friday afternoon when a customer's car accidentally caused some damage to cars inside and outside the showroom."

"We are delighted to say that no one was seriously injured in the incident and we would like to thank An Garda Síochána and Emergency Services for their rapid response and assistance, and everyone else who offered help and support following the accident."

The dealership is opened and running as usual despite the incident. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

