PICS: Dublin's most expensive property to rent will set you back €20k p/m

But it does come with 7 bathrooms.... so....

Dublin's rental crisis is a bit of a joke, that's not news to anyone. But this Dublin 4 rental takes the cake, costing €20,000 per month. Yes, it does have five bedrooms, and yes there are randomly seven bathrooms within the property, but any way you slice it, this is still an outrageous amount to be spending on a monthly basis.

The lease is a minimum of one year, which means whoever is renting it will spend €240,000 over the course of the 12 months. This breaks down to €48,000 for each person per room, or €24,000 for each person in a couple renting the property, which is more than what someone on minimum wage makes in a whole year.

So what earns this property its massive price-tag? For starters, the house, based on Raglan Road in Ballsbridge, is a Victorian property that's been completely restored and modernised.

The house is four storeys, including a basement level, and as previously mentioned, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property is BER exempt, with underfloor heating systems installed to negate the need for radiators, which provides more wall space for storage or decorative purposes.

The house has also been wired for phone, audio, TV and security system, and there is also an interior vacuum system, which eliminate the need for a Hoover (interesting).

There's also a large family room, which adjoins the kitchen, a small study/office, utility room, dining room, sunroom, another larger study, and tons of storage space. Unlike your average Dublin property, there are lots of nifty features to this rental, including remote-controlled rooflights fitted with rain sensors and an underground rainwater harvesting system that pumps grey water to irrigate the garden.

Although somehow there's only two car-parking spaces, accessed through an electric gate off-street.

So, if you're a group of friends willing to spend €4,000 a month on rent (or five couples, with each person spending €2,000 a month on rent) then make sure to get in touch.

All images via Daft

