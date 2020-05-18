Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: Hardware stores reopened today and some of the queues were massive

By James Fenton

May 18, 2020 at 12:41pm

Share:

Hardware stores swung open their doors today for the first time since March as Ireland entered phase 1 of the government's roadmap to reopening business and society.

Since early this morning, queues formed outside hardware stores such as Woodie's and B & Q as proprietors ensured social distancing measures were being adhered to.

It should be stated that the expected onslaught of DIY enthusiasts hasn't materialised at some branches but the gloomy weather this morning might have something to do with that. In other cases, queues snaked around corners as people looked to pick up their essential bits and pieces...

Hardware stores are among a number of outlets that are allowed to open from today, with garden centres, opticians and farmers markets also given the go-ahead. The second phase of the government's roadmap is due to begin on June 8 when it is expected that 'small retail outlets can reopen with small numbers of staff on the basis that the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any given time.'

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

New co-living space planned for top of Jervis Street Shopping Centre

A Dublin ice-cream shop is giving out free 99s to healthcare workers until the end of June

Normal People director to appear on Home School Hub this week

Peanut Butter Jelly Cups are the perfect little treat

You may also love

New co-living space planned for top of Jervis Street Shopping Centre

Matt Damon sent a video to congratulate Loreto Abbey 6th years

DCC hopeful that white-water rafting facility will still be built

Publicans oppose proposals to ban smoking in outdoor areas

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.