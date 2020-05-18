PICS: Hardware stores reopened today and some of the queues were massive

Hardware stores swung open their doors today for the first time since March as Ireland entered phase 1 of the government's roadmap to reopening business and society.

Since early this morning, queues formed outside hardware stores such as Woodie's and B & Q as proprietors ensured social distancing measures were being adhered to.

It should be stated that the expected onslaught of DIY enthusiasts hasn't materialised at some branches but the gloomy weather this morning might have something to do with that. In other cases, queues snaked around corners as people looked to pick up their essential bits and pieces...

Woodies is open in Dundalk this morning .Car park filling up .There is the customary queue but it's not bad at all.People have heeded appeals not to all rush back together at once pic.twitter.com/uxhEPihTdH — Gerry Malone (@LiveatOriel) May 18, 2020

Some Bamboo for Woodies today, I dunno 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/daM25AzRGW — G 🤙🏽 (@Graham92) May 18, 2020

Don’t want to tempt fate but Phase 1 Day 1 seems to be progressing calmly so far. Parks are quiet, builders keeping apart and Woodies busy but calm. Only exception was bike shop on Naas Rd where woman proudly announced she drove from Mullingar#Coronavirusireland #covid19 pic.twitter.com/iw3MeHJ0u1 — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) May 18, 2020

50 mins in line at woodies and I’m finally st the front of the building pic.twitter.com/NBOR12xGHY — edie 🥒 (@eejitgherkin) May 18, 2020

Hardware stores are among a number of outlets that are allowed to open from today, with garden centres, opticians and farmers markets also given the go-ahead. The second phase of the government's roadmap is due to begin on June 8 when it is expected that 'small retail outlets can reopen with small numbers of staff on the basis that the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any given time.'

