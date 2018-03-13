PICS: Two Dublin Beer Companies Have Gone To War Over Advertising Campaigns

If there's one thing Dubs get pretty worked about, it's a good pint. Beer cider or stout, it doesn't matter as long as it's cold and delish.

We're all for new brewing companies creating new beverages and healthy competition in the beer scene if it means we get more choice in the pub.

Well, Irishtown Brewing are sticking it to the big dog with their latest ad campaign.

You might remember Dublin Blonde put up a Dublin Blonde Lager mural on the wall of a pub in Dublin 2 last year, and then Harp House 13 also put up a mural on the wall of a pub in Dublin 2...

The plot thickens: the Harp House 13 mural became the centre piece of Harp House advertising campaign.

So now Dublin Blonde have a cheeky rebuttal with their latest ad...

Irishtown Brewing creators said: “How are we supposed to compete when everyone is just trying to squash the little guy?"

We think they're doing pretty damn well. Can't we all just get along?

