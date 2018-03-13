What's On Food

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods

Well now...

Screen Shot 2018 03 13 At 15 03 04

It's no secret to Dubliners that coddle is one of the best dishes on the planet and now it looks like the wider world will be looking to sample its delights. 

The popular Dublin dinner has been included in a new Lonely Planet book celebrating the world's best bowl foods.

Screen Shot 2018 03 13 At 14 58 46

The book includes dishes from 46 destinations such as Acai bowls from Brazil and Bibimbap from Korea and coddle is described as 'comfort food at its finest'.

It isn't even the only Irish dish featuring on the pages of The World's Best Bowl Food. Colcannon also gets the nod and is described as a 'quintessential taste of home for many Irish people'. 

Are there any other Irish dishes you feel missed out? Let us know in the comments. You can have a look at the new book and sample some of its recipes by clicking here.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
