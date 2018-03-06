Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre

Shaw Street was closed for about two hours

These shocking pictures show the damage done to a Dublin Bus after it collided with a mini bus in Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 7am on the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street.

Shaw Street was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the crash.

@breakingnewsie Avoid Townsend St - Dublin Bus collides into building and van carrying Walls construction crew pic.twitter.com/LbOYAKOUAC — kevin sexton (@sextonireland) March 6, 2018

The bus was entering service at the time of the accident and there were no passengers on board.

No serious injuries were reported.

