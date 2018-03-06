News

Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre

Shaw Street was closed for about two hours

Dublin Bus

These shocking pictures show the damage done to a Dublin Bus after it collided with a mini bus in Dublin city centre this morning. 

The incident happened shortly after 7am on the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street. 

Shaw Street was closed for about two hours while emergency services dealt with the crash. 

The bus was entering service at the time of the accident and there were no passengers on board. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

dublin bus crash shaw street
Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

