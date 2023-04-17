DCC launches Public Doggie Toilet to encourage responsible dog ownership

The Council's pilot Responsible Dog Ownership campaign was launched in Liberty Park, Dublin 1.

Dublin City Council have launched a Responsible Dog Ownership campaign across the city, through which 50 new Dog Poo Dispensers a new Public Doggie Toilet have been introduced.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to clean up their dogs and allow for cleaner, safer environments.

The pilot will see a total of 50 new Dog Poo Dispensers erected at strategic locations across Dublin’s North East Inner City (NEIC) in an effort to promote responsible dog ownership. Efforts are also already underway with extra Waste Management resources in place across designated streets. The streets include Buckingham Street, Sean McDermott Street, Summerhill, Railway Street and Killarney Street at present. There will also be free dog poo bags provided at the dispensers.

The aim of the dispensers is to promote responsible dog ownership. Image via DCC

Doggie Toilet

Meanwhile, a new pilot Public Doggie Toilet has been built on Sean McDermott Street. The 'toilet' is a small designated area which the council hope people will encourage their pets to use, in an attempt to reduce discarded dog poo elsewhere.

The Council are also currently carrying out a survey on Dog Fouling in the North East Inner City, collating information from people living in the area as well as outside.

Dublin's first designated dog toilet. Image via DCC

It is envisaged that the findings of the survey will aid the Council’s Central Area Office in addressing the immediate challenges of dog fouling and strive for cleaner, safer, thriving neighbourhoods for everyone.

If you'd like to participate in the survey, you can do so right here.

Header image via DCC

