It’s Now More Expensive To Rent Than Pay A Mortgage Anywhere In Ireland

The cost of renting in Dublin is now 39% higher than it was back in 2008, and has also become more expensive than paying a mortgage.

The average Dublin rent is now €2,002, while the national average is €1,366.

A new report from Daft.ie shows that renting in any part of the country now costs more than paying a mortgage.

A mortgage on a three-bed home in Dublin 16 could cost €1,598, while renting a similar property could set you back €1,919.

But outside of Dublin it’s a similar story – for example, in Sligo a comparable mortgage could be €384, with the rent coming in at €732.