RHA encouraging public to 'support artists today so that we have art tomorrow'

The RHA is running a fundraising campaign to help visual artists during this trying time.

The past few weeks have been tough for everyone, taking their toll particularly on the hospitality sector as well as all those in the creative industry. Which is why the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) is putting a call out to the nation to help the country's visual artists.

#ReallyHelpingArtists is a new fund that provides small, easily accessible grants aimed at alleviating some of the financial distress artists are faced with as a result of the current circumstances. As an artist' organisation, the RHA says that it is "acutely aware" of the difficulties artists are experiencing in the current crisis.

The organisation has kicked things off by pledging €10,000 towards the project, endeavouring to create a fund of €30,000 that will ultimately help to provide a little comfort to creatives who may be struggling financially.

A spokesperson for the initiative said:

"In this particular crisis, we have seen Ireland’s art community providing new daily content for enjoyment, education and mental wellbeing. We would like to honour artists' unfailing contribution to the betterment of society, in good times and bad by ensuring there is a simple way for them to apply for emergency cash if needed.

We know that there are hundreds of artists who are falling through the gaps, and who will not get through this crisis without urgent and immediate cash support."

Grants will be distributed between July 1st and the end of August 2020 and so the organisation has called for the public to support the arts by donating to their GoFundMe page ahead of the deadline (June 15th). A number of artists have donated images of their work to be used in the campaign which you can check out online.

