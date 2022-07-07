'Rock Against Hotels' protest planned in response to proposed redevelopment

A protest is scheduled for next month in response to a proposed redevelopment which would see the popular Dublin courtyard shared by Murrays, The Living Room and Fibbers replaced by hotel rooms.

Last month, the Holiday Inn Express off O'Connell Street were granted planning permission for the development. Approval for the extension has been widely criticised by Dubliners, with politicians, punters and everyone in between expressing their disappointment online. Many have raised the very valid point that at this rate, there's going to be nothing for the people staying in these hotels to actually do in Dublin.

Enter Rock Against Hotels, a protest with the agenda to save the iconic beer garden and protect Irish arts and historical culture. The protest is scheduled for Saturday 11th August and will begin at the Ambassador at 7pm, followed by a march to An Bord Pleanála. There will also be speakers and a band at the event.

Speaking on their Instagram page, Rock Against Hotels said:

The continued sharing and support of the protest just shows how much people want to stand up to the destruction of our culture. There is hope. There is strength in our numbers. We might just be save OUR precious hell hole!

The group will also be at Fibbers tonight (Thursday 7th) at 8:30pm, recording answers from regulars to the question "What Fibbers Means To You?" The invitation is open to any frequenters of the beloved spot to pop in and "be part of our collective voice as we save the institution of riffs!"

