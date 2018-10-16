News

PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County

Meghan and Harry's baba could very well have an Irish connections.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Garden Party

Unless you were living under a very big rock that was shot into outer space on Sunday night, you probably still heard the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baba.

And they wasted absolutely zero time getting down to business.

They were married at the end of May and not even five full months have passed and she's already up the Damien.

Now, you don't even have to have a degree in quantum mechanics to know that three months ago, the Royal couple were in Dublin wining and dining in the best places that the capital has to offer.

Couples expecting normally wait the standard three months to start telling people the news.

So it's no surprise that the people are thinking that the baby was conceived in Dublin.

Luck of the Irish...

