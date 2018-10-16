PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County

Meghan and Harry's baba could very well have an Irish connections.

Unless you were living under a very big rock that was shot into outer space on Sunday night, you probably still heard the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baba.

And they wasted absolutely zero time getting down to business.

They were married at the end of May and not even five full months have passed and she's already up the Damien.

Now, you don't even have to have a degree in quantum mechanics to know that three months ago, the Royal couple were in Dublin wining and dining in the best places that the capital has to offer.

Couples expecting normally wait the standard three months to start telling people the news.

So it's no surprise that the people are thinking that the baby was conceived in Dublin.

See some saying Meghan and Harry's baby could possibly have been conceived in our green isle, some names Dublin, Aras or Baile Atha Cliath is a smasher! — Fionnuala Greene (@FionnualaGreene) October 15, 2018

So Meghan markle conceived her baby whilst in Dublin, now if they follow the Beckham's they could name their nipper " Dublin guiness". — paul greaves (@Lordpaul84) October 15, 2018

08.30am: Kensington Palace announce Meghan is expecting a baby in Spring 2019



About two hours on Sky News: MEGHAN SHOULD BE ABOUT 12 WEEKS PREGNANT WHICH MEANS SHE HAD SEX IN JULY MOST LIKELY AFTER HER VISIT TO DUBLIN, IRELAND - THE IRISH CULTURE MUST’VE PUT HER IN A HORNY MOOD — Leanne Bennett (@leannegbennett) October 15, 2018

Luck of the Irish...

READ NEXT:You Need To Check Out This Pumpkin Carving Event This Weekend

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here