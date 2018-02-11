News

RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week

Did you spot this?

Rte

The National Broadcaster has been left with egg on its face after a 'fake' tweet was read out live on air last week. 

The tweet has gotten them into a lot of bother, considering it's just a few weeks after they were forced to pay former presidential election candidate Seán Gallagher "substantial damages" over a fake tweet which cost him an election in 2011.

The Irish Independent states that on Tuesday, presenter Audrey Carville read out a tweet claiming to be from the Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump as they were discussing the fact that the Dow Jones had dropped a substantial amount. 

The tweet - which looked to be from February 2015 - said "If the Dow Jones ever falls more than 1000 "points" in a Single Day the sitting president should be "loaded" into a very big cannon and Shot into the sun at TREMENDOUS SPEED! No excuses! [sic]."

The tweet was in fact fake and had been only created the day before and in the next commercial break, the Morning Ireland host had received loads of tweets about the situation and was forced to rectify the situation. 

RTÉ has since apologised about the situation. 

An RTÉ spokesperson told the publication that: "An erroneous tweet was referenced on Tuesday morning on Morning Ireland, however, the presenter acknowledged and clarified this error within minutes live on air, during the same programme."

READ NEXT: Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
Here Are The Cheapest Areas To Buy A House In Dublin In 2018
Here Are The Cheapest Areas To Buy A House In Dublin In 2018
A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever
This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever
Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
News

RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
News

There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
Lifestyle

Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
Feature

9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin