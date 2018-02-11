RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week

The National Broadcaster has been left with egg on its face after a 'fake' tweet was read out live on air last week.

The tweet has gotten them into a lot of bother, considering it's just a few weeks after they were forced to pay former presidential election candidate Seán Gallagher "substantial damages" over a fake tweet which cost him an election in 2011.

The Irish Independent states that on Tuesday, presenter Audrey Carville read out a tweet claiming to be from the Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump as they were discussing the fact that the Dow Jones had dropped a substantial amount.

The tweet - which looked to be from February 2015 - said "If the Dow Jones ever falls more than 1000 "points" in a Single Day the sitting president should be "loaded" into a very big cannon and Shot into the sun at TREMENDOUS SPEED! No excuses! [sic]."



The tweet was in fact fake and had been only created the day before and in the next commercial break, the Morning Ireland host had received loads of tweets about the situation and was forced to rectify the situation.

RTÉ has since apologised about the situation.

An RTÉ spokesperson told the publication that: "An erroneous tweet was referenced on Tuesday morning on Morning Ireland, however, the presenter acknowledged and clarified this error within minutes live on air, during the same programme."

