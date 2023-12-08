Thousands turn out to pay respects at Shane MacGowan's funeral procession in Dublin

‘RIP to the Irish Rover – Grá’.

The funeral for Irish singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan is taking place today (Friday, 8 December), with thousands flooding the streets of Dublin to honour the Pogues’ frontman.

Earlier in the week, MacGowan’s wife Victoria and his family thanked the public for the “enormous outpouring of affection and messages of condolence they have received since his passing”.

They also said that the music legend’s cortège would travel through the capital’s streets on Friday morning so that those that “loved and admired him have a chance to wish him godspeed and say slán”.

The route of the procession began at the South Lott’s Road Junction on Ringsend Road, before continuing onto Pearse Street, passing Pearse Square and then turning left onto Westland Row, ending at the top of the latter street.

People of all ages took to the city’s streets to pay tribute, with two young girls photographed with placards dedicated to MacGowan. One of the signs read: “RIP to the Irish Rover. Grá.”

Shane MacGowan's funeral procession in Dublin earlier today.

Another young boy in attendance was photographed wearing a Pogues sweatshirt.

Others sang songs from the Pogues in memory of the music legend such as ‘Fairytale of New York’ and ‘Dirty Old Town’.

The funeral procession in Dublin will be followed by a funeral mass at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in MacGowan’s home of Nenagh, Tipperary at 3.30pm.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects during Shane MacGowan's funeral procession in Dublin. Images via Getty.

This will be broadcast live via the official Shane MacGowan Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles.

“There will be the opportunity to pay respects when the mass finishes as the funeral cortege then moves through Nenagh Town Centre from Church Road to Market Cross,” a statement from MacGowan’s family reads.

There have been reports that Bono, Johnny Depp and Nick Cave are expected to attend the funeral.

