'Significant snow accumulations' possible as Met Éireann forecasts wintry spell

By James Fenton

February 3, 2021 at 10:45am

After a January that was characterised by some fairly dull and miserable weather, Dublin is seeing a welcome return of some sunshine today.

However, we should probably enjoy it while it lasts because Met Éireann is forecasting a turn for the worse over the coming days. While the remainder of this week will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, the nights are set to turn cooler as the days go on.

These showers will turn wintry over the weekend but next week is the one to look out for when 'current indications suggest it will turn very cold with widespread frost and ice.' Met Éireann adds that 'falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible.'

Sounds like we could get the type of snow day that would have had us excited about working from home in years gone by. Alas, it'll be just another day of staring out the window in 2021 but at least it will give us something to look at. You can keep an eye on Met Éireann's updates on the snow situation here.

