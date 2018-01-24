News

'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner

"People are telling me that I should die, that they hope my children get cancer."

White Moose

The social media influencer at the centre of last week's "bloggergate" scandal has revealed she received death threats after a controversial e-mail she sent went viral. 

Elle Darby from Bath was outed by Paul Stenson, owner of The Charleville Lodge Hotel and The White Moose Café in Phibsboro, after she asked him for a free stay at his hotel in exchange for "exposure". 

Stenson had a field day with her request and the resulting furore has been covered by publications including The LAD Bible, The Daily Mail and Business Insider.

In a video posted on YouTube today, the blogger became tearful while describing the abuse she had been sent online. 

"The amount of abusive messages I have received; I don't know what to say about this because I've never ever had what I've had over the last few days in my life and to be continuous - it's just been really overwhelming.

"People telling me that I should die, that they hope my children get cancer. I've been called every name under the sun, words I didn't even know exist."

She said she had developed anxiety as a result of the incident. 

"Words can have a very negative impact on somebody's mental state.

"I went to my GP and discussed the anxiety that this had brought me. I've never suffered from anxiety in my life, I've suffered from depression before but not anxiety."

Yesterday Stenson called for an end to the nasty comments. 

The saga continues...

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

