Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword

He was tackled to the ground by a local security guard

Robberies are common enough in Dublin, but it's not every day you hear that the weapon was a samurai sword.

That's what happened in Cheers off-licence in Santry on Saturday night - but the attacker didn't manage to get what he wanted.

Army veteran Brian Croft was working as a security guard in the pub next door, The Comet, when he noticed a suspicious man walking past.

He followed him and peeked in the window of the offie, where he saw the man waving a sword at staff.

"I ran in, grabbed the male from behind, dragged him out and leg kicked him, as I was dragging him out he fell back on me, he got back up and I kicked his legs again," Brian told Dublin Live.

"The sword went flying. He ran up the road and I chased and then he went left at the lights. I stopped and called in the gardai, I have done years in the army so that kind of kicked in."

"Sixteen years of security, I suffer from diabetes so I am not your average Arnold Schwarzenegger type."

The Dubliner suffered some scratches to his head and back, but was able to return to work that evening.

Gardai are investigating the incident.

