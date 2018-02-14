News

Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword

He was tackled to the ground by a local security guard

Robberies are common enough in Dublin, but it's not every day you hear that the weapon was a samurai sword. 

That's what happened in Cheers off-licence in Santry on Saturday night - but the attacker didn't manage to get what he wanted. 

Army veteran Brian Croft was working as a security guard in the pub next door, The Comet, when he noticed a suspicious man walking past. 

He followed him and peeked in the window of the offie, where he saw the man waving a sword at staff. 

"I ran in, grabbed the male from behind, dragged him out and leg kicked him, as I was dragging him out he fell back on me, he got back up and I kicked his legs again," Brian told Dublin Live

 "The sword went flying. He ran up the road and I chased and then he went left at the lights. I stopped and called in the gardai, I have done years in the army so that kind of kicked in."

"Sixteen years of security, I suffer from diabetes so I am not your average Arnold Schwarzenegger type."

The Dubliner suffered some scratches to his head and back, but was able to return to work that evening. 

Gardai are investigating the incident. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

