Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Spain to welcome Irish tourists from July

By Brian Dillon

May 25, 2020 at 1:04pm

Share:

Spain's tourism minister has said that the country will reopen to foreign tourists from July this year.

In an interview with the local Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Reyes Maroto said, "It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also stated that there will be a tourist season in Spain this summer, telling the country's hospitality industry to prepare for it. He said:

"There will be a tourist season this summer.

"From now, foreign tourists can plan their vacations in our country.

"We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks and they will not bring us any risks. There will be no opposing forces between health and business. "

Spain's beached reopened today with a number of social distancing measures in place. The country's Ministry of Health has issued guidelines which include ensuring umbrellas are placed 12 feet apart and that swimmers are keeping their distance when in the water.

Earlier this month, Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan weighed in on whether he sees international travel for leisure resuming any time soon:

"I'm not commenting on Ryanair particularly but our position at the moment is we are advising against all non-essential travel, I don't envisage that position will have changed in that time frame."

"All good teams keep going until the very end. They know the risks of easing off when the end is in sight. We've done so well this far - but it's not full time yet! Come on Team Ireland - let's keep the effort up until the final whistle blows," he added.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Make sure you are signed up to our Lovin Home Comforts Newsletter for delicious recipes, TV recommendations and loads more.

READ NEXT: Starbucks announces that a number of stores will be reopening from today

Share:

Latest articles

Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

Starbucks announces that a number of stores will be reopening from today

Dubliner receives thousands of birthday cards after Robbie Keane's call-out

Pygmalion reopening next week for pizza and pygtails

You may also love

Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

RHA encouraging public to 'support artists today so that we have art tomorrow'

The decision date for phase 2 of the roadmap has been confirmed

Diverted bus routes and pedestrianisation included in Dublin City Council's Covid-19 mobility plan

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.