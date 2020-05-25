Spain to welcome Irish tourists from July

Spain's tourism minister has said that the country will reopen to foreign tourists from July this year.

In an interview with the local Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Reyes Maroto said, "It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also stated that there will be a tourist season in Spain this summer, telling the country's hospitality industry to prepare for it. He said:

"There will be a tourist season this summer.

"From now, foreign tourists can plan their vacations in our country.

"We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks and they will not bring us any risks. There will be no opposing forces between health and business. "

Spain's beached reopened today with a number of social distancing measures in place. The country's Ministry of Health has issued guidelines which include ensuring umbrellas are placed 12 feet apart and that swimmers are keeping their distance when in the water.

Earlier this month, Irish Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan weighed in on whether he sees international travel for leisure resuming any time soon:

"I'm not commenting on Ryanair particularly but our position at the moment is we are advising against all non-essential travel, I don't envisage that position will have changed in that time frame."

"All good teams keep going until the very end. They know the risks of easing off when the end is in sight. We've done so well this far - but it's not full time yet! Come on Team Ireland - let's keep the effort up until the final whistle blows," he added.

