Suspected 'Dubliner' Has Been Arrested In The North For Grooming A 14-Year-Old Boy

The man in question was apprehended by the PSNI in Belfast.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a vigilante group in the north of the country have caught a man who intended to have sex with a minor.

The man - who travelled from Dublin to Belfast - had sent the boy a number of messages but the child was in fact an 'adult decoy' set up by the group.

When the group confronted the man, they said that he "assaulted a number of members", as well as yelling for help.

A video of the group confronting him was recorded live and was posted to social media on Tuesday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said that a man had been arrested for sexually grooming a child on that night but they could not confirm that the same man was the one who had been caught by the group.

The suspect (32) was apprehended by the PSNI in Belfast city centre.

