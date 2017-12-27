Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released

The 15-year-old allegedly lured his victim to the scene using the Whisper app

A 15-year-old charged in connection with a serious assault in Dun Laoghaire was denied bail after it was advised that he was "likely to commit murder" should he be released.

In a hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, the youth was charged with ssault under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and producing a weapon under Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

According to Allison Bray for Independent.ie, Judge Brian O' Shea advised the court:

“The offence, as it stands, is that the boy (allegedly) engaged the complainant through the Whisper (social media) app and lured her to various abandoned locations where he choked her to within an inch of her life to the extent that a tear rolled down her face.”

The boy was remanded in custody to the Oberstown juvenile detention facility until his next court appearance on January 2.

The victim was 25 years old and of Malaysian descent. She was discovered in a pool of blood nearby the Baths on Queen's Road on Saturday afternoon.

The woman had serious injuries to her neck and arms and was taken to St. Vincent's hospital where her condition has been described as critical but stable.

READ MORE: Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery