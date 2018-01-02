News

Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges

The 15-year-old appeared in court again today

Nintchdbpict0003746034431

A 15-year-old boy who has been accused of slashing a woman's neck with a knife in Dun Laoghaire just two days before Christmas is facing further charges. 

The teenager is already facing charges for seriously assaulting the woman (25), who remains in hospital, producing a knife at the old Dun Laoghaire Baths, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire on December 23.

He was refused bail on his first court appearance on St Stephen's Day after Detective Garda Daniel Treacy told the court that he believed the boy would be “likely to commit murder if released”.

The Irish Independent reports that at today's court hearing it was heard that further charges against the teenager will be made. 

“The offence, as it stands, is that the boy (allegedly) engaged the complainant through the Whisper (social media) app and lured her to various abandoned locations where he choked her to within an inch of her life to the extent that a tear rolled down her face,” Judge O’Shea said.

The teenager is also alleged to have inflicted a “lengthy transverse (horizontal) laceration" to the woman's neck with a knife. 

READ NEXT: Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
Conor McGregor Addresses Rumours That He's Set To Be The Next President Of Ireland
Conor McGregor Addresses Rumours That He's Set To Be The Next President Of Ireland
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend
PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors Tonight For the Last Time
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
News

Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Feature

12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
News

REVEALED: The Winning €39m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In DUBLIN
FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building
Sponsored

FLYEfit Has Just Opened Its Ninth Gym In The Vaults Of An Iconic Dublin Building

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin