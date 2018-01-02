Teen Accused Of Slashing Woman's Neck In Dun Laoghaire To Face Further Charges

A 15-year-old boy who has been accused of slashing a woman's neck with a knife in Dun Laoghaire just two days before Christmas is facing further charges.

The teenager is already facing charges for seriously assaulting the woman (25), who remains in hospital, producing a knife at the old Dun Laoghaire Baths, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire on December 23.

He was refused bail on his first court appearance on St Stephen's Day after Detective Garda Daniel Treacy told the court that he believed the boy would be “likely to commit murder if released”.

The Irish Independent reports that at today's court hearing it was heard that further charges against the teenager will be made.

“The offence, as it stands, is that the boy (allegedly) engaged the complainant through the Whisper (social media) app and lured her to various abandoned locations where he choked her to within an inch of her life to the extent that a tear rolled down her face,” Judge O’Shea said.



The teenager is also alleged to have inflicted a “lengthy transverse (horizontal) laceration" to the woman's neck with a knife.

