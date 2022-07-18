'Temperatures may still rise' Highest temperature of 2022 recorded in the Phoenix Park today

Temperatures just 0.3°C below the 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

We were all expecting an absolute belter of a day today, 18th July, but this is insane. Phoenix Park provisionally broke the July max temperature record, with 30.3°C, a few hours ago. It has since surpassed this, reaching 32.5°C according to the Irish Observational Climatology. They took to Twitter to share this news, saying that the temperature is 12.3°C above average, Ireland's second highest of this century. It's Dublin's all time highest, with the previous record coming from July 2006, at 31°C.

However now, at the time of writing, temperatures have risen as far as 33°C, with the warning in place that they could, still, rise further. The temperature now sits at the just 0.3°C lower than the all-time highest in Ireland, which was recorded at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal. This is only 0.3°C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further .... pic.twitter.com/bJAhdPtMea — Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) July 18, 2022

There's currently a Status Yellow weather warning in place nationwide. While temperatures are expected to continue rising, it is believed that today will be the hottest day of the year. According to Met Éireann, Tuesday's weather will continue to be warm, but not as warm as today. From there the temperature will continue to drop as the week goes on, while remaining in the low to mid 20s.

