DCC announces ‘Summer Sunday’ Traffic-Free Day for College Green

For one day only.

Dublin City Council (DCC) have announced that College Green and Dame Street will be traffic-free for a Summer Sunday event, come the 7th August.

The Summer Sunday event will see street performances, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more providing entertainment on College Green. Outdoor furniture will be installed to allow for picnics as well as comfortable spots to soak up all the fun. You can expect an antique carousel, workshops, as well as face painting; ideal for a family friendly day out.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy says this of the festival:

“Summer Sunday will be an unmissable occasion to see and appreciate College Green and Dame Street in a whole new light with no traffic. The carnival theme will be full of joy and colour and is sure to bring lots of family fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

Summer Sunday begins at 12pm and ends at 4pm on the 7th August. Between 7am and 7pm, the area surrounding College Green will only be accessible for cyclists and pedestrians. Bus routes will be diverted, while the Luas will operate its regular Sunday service.

Seeing traffic-free streets in Dublin is becoming a bit of a trend, with Parliament Street getting 13.5 hours of weekly traffic-free time starting the 21st July, while Capel Street was permanently pedestrianised in May. The taxi rank at Foster’s Place and at College Green will be closed for the duration of the event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.

We're looking forward to seeing a traffic-free College Green for one day only this summer.

