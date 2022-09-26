TFI to have eight 24/7 bus routes in Dublin ahead of Christmas

By Katy Thornton

September 26, 2022 at 3:02pm

"Around the city, around the clock."

 

Transport for Ireland have just launched a new campaign that seeks to highlight night-time bus services. Not only will they have a total of eight 24/7 bus routes in Dublin, they're also launching reduced fares on 13 of the Nitelink's bus routes.

Acting CEO of Dublin Bus Andrea Keane says this of the campaign:

"The night-time economy in Dublin is growing post-pandemic and the TFI Network is expanding to reflect that. Night-time commuters can now hop on Dublin Bus services to get home affordably. By using Dublin Bus to get home customers can also lower their carbon footprint’."

You can check out the buses and Nitelink services with these recent changes below.

24-Hour Services

8 bus routes now run 24 hours per day, 7 days per week:

  • 15 From Clongriffin Towards Ballycullen Rd
  • 39a From UCD Belfield Towards Ongar
  • 41 From Lower Abbey St. Towards Swords Manor
  • C1 From Adamstown Station Towards Sandymount
  • C2 From Adamstown Station Towards Sandymount
  • C5 From Maynooth Towards Ringsend Road
  • C6 From Maynooth Towards Ringsend Road
  • N4 From Point Village Towards Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Nitelink on Friday and Saturday nights

13 Nitelink bus routes with reduced fares:

  • 7n        From D'Olier St. Towards Shankill
  • 25n      From Westmoreland St. Towards Fonthill Road North
  • 29n      From D'Olier St. Towards Baldoyle Road
  • 31n      D'Olier St. to Howth
  • 33n      Westmoreland St. towards Balbriggan
  • 42n      From D'Olier St. Towards Portmarnock
  • 46n      From D'Olier St. Towards Dundrum
  • 49n      From D'Olier Street. To Tallaght (Kilnamanagh)
  • 69n      From Aston Quay Towards Saggart
  • 70n      From Westmoreland St. Towards Tyrrelstown
  • 77n      From D'Olier St. Towards Tallaght (Westbrook Estate)
  • 84n      D'Olier St. Towards Greystones
  • 88n      Westmoreland St. Towards Ashbourne

Header images via Vadim Burca on Unsplash

