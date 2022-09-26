TFI to have eight 24/7 bus routes in Dublin ahead of Christmas

"Around the city, around the clock."

Transport for Ireland have just launched a new campaign that seeks to highlight night-time bus services. Not only will they have a total of eight 24/7 bus routes in Dublin, they're also launching reduced fares on 13 of the Nitelink's bus routes.

Acting CEO of Dublin Bus Andrea Keane says this of the campaign:

"The night-time economy in Dublin is growing post-pandemic and the TFI Network is expanding to reflect that. Night-time commuters can now hop on Dublin Bus services to get home affordably. By using Dublin Bus to get home customers can also lower their carbon footprint’."

Advertisement

You can check out the buses and Nitelink services with these recent changes below.

24-Hour Services

8 bus routes now run 24 hours per day, 7 days per week:

15 From Clongriffin Towards Ballycullen Rd

39a From UCD Belfield Towards Ongar

41 From Lower Abbey St. Towards Swords Manor

C1 From Adamstown Station Towards Sandymount

C2 From Adamstown Station Towards Sandymount

C5 From Maynooth Towards Ringsend Road

C6 From Maynooth Towards Ringsend Road

N4 From Point Village Towards Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Advertisement

Nitelink on Friday and Saturday nights

13 Nitelink bus routes with reduced fares:

7n From D'Olier St. Towards Shankill

25n From Westmoreland St. Towards Fonthill Road North

29n From D'Olier St. Towards Baldoyle Road

31n D'Olier St. to Howth

33n Westmoreland St. towards Balbriggan

42n From D'Olier St. Towards Portmarnock

46n From D'Olier St. Towards Dundrum

49n From D'Olier Street. To Tallaght (Kilnamanagh)

69n From Aston Quay Towards Saggart

70n From Westmoreland St. Towards Tyrrelstown

77n From D'Olier St. Towards Tallaght (Westbrook Estate)

84n D'Olier St. Towards Greystones

88n Westmoreland St. Towards Ashbourne

Header images via Vadim Burca on Unsplash

Advertisement

READ ON: 5 Dublin cafés that have welcomed back the pumpkin spice latte