Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The decision date for phase 2 of the roadmap has been confirmed

By James Fenton

May 22, 2020 at 10:28am

Share:

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that a decision on phase 2 of the roadmap will be made on Friday, June 5.

Phase 2 of the roadmap is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8 and the Taoiseach stated yesterday that a final decision on this will be made on Friday, June 5.

He said: "We really won’t know until the first week of June whether the easing of the restrictions has increased the reproduction number or to what extent.

“Cabinet will make a decision on the next steps on Friday June 5th on foot of advice from NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team).

“I know that some other countries are opening faster but every country’s circumstances are different and we stand over the slow and steady approach.

“If things go well, it can be accelerated but we simply cannot make that call at the moment.”

Yesterday, Varadkar told Newstalk Breakfast that changes could be made to the roadmap "if safe to do so." Phase 1 began on Monday of this week, with businesses such as hardware stores and garden centres being allowed to open for the first time since March. Final confirmation on phase 1 came on Friday, May 15, three days before it was due to begin.

Phase 2 will see the 5km limit extended to 20km while up to four people will be allowed visit other households for a short period while maintaining social distancing. A summary on all five phases of the roadmap can be found here.

Share:

Latest articles

You can do a Disney home workout and we're buzzing to try

Diverted bus routes and pedestrianisation included in Dublin City Council's Covid-19 mobility plan

Lovin Games Weekly - The best new releases, deals and news in world of gaming

Pantibar issues statement as hand washing station 'vandalised again'

You may also love

Diverted bus routes and pedestrianisation included in Dublin City Council's Covid-19 mobility plan

Pantibar issues statement as hand washing station 'vandalised again'

Just Eat now delivering cinema food to your gaff

Varadkar: "Changes could be made to roadmap if safe to do so"

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.