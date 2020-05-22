The decision date for phase 2 of the roadmap has been confirmed

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that a decision on phase 2 of the roadmap will be made on Friday, June 5.

Phase 2 of the roadmap is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8 and the Taoiseach stated yesterday that a final decision on this will be made on Friday, June 5.

He said: "We really won’t know until the first week of June whether the easing of the restrictions has increased the reproduction number or to what extent.

“Cabinet will make a decision on the next steps on Friday June 5th on foot of advice from NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team).

“I know that some other countries are opening faster but every country’s circumstances are different and we stand over the slow and steady approach.

“If things go well, it can be accelerated but we simply cannot make that call at the moment.”

Yesterday, Varadkar told Newstalk Breakfast that changes could be made to the roadmap "if safe to do so." Phase 1 began on Monday of this week, with businesses such as hardware stores and garden centres being allowed to open for the first time since March. Final confirmation on phase 1 came on Friday, May 15, three days before it was due to begin.

Phase 2 will see the 5km limit extended to 20km while up to four people will be allowed visit other households for a short period while maintaining social distancing. A summary on all five phases of the roadmap can be found here.