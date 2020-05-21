Close

Varadkar: "Changes could be made to roadmap if safe to do so"

By James Fenton

May 21, 2020 at 11:17am

Leo Varadkar has stated that changes could be made to the government's roadmap to reopening Irish society and business "if it is safe to do so".

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar implied that there could be changes to the government's roadmap but it would be "the first week of June before any decision could be made on speeding up the process."

Ireland entered phase 1 of the roadmap on Monday of this week as some businesses including hardware shops and garden centres reopened for the first time since March. Referencing the situation in other European nations, Varadkar said: "I am conscious looking at other countries, albeit countries that entered the crisis before we did, that outdoor terraces and bars are now open and wouldn’t we all love to have that opportunity this weekend?"

He added that officials will be examing the impact of phase 1 but said that they are "very conscious of the potential for secondary deaths due to delayed diagnoses or people not going to hospital with health worries."

Varadkar also said that the Covid-19 payment supports will be extended past the current June 8 cut-off point, which is the same that Ireland is scheduled to enter phase 2 of the roadmap.

You can listen to Varadkar's interview with Newstalk here.

