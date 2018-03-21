It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover

The brand new three-story mural adds a massive splash of colour to the city

It was only last week that a bunch of different bars around the city seemed to undergo some fairly random changes overnight.

And now it looks like The George is the latest Dublin spot to change its appearance, having added a stunning, colourful mural to its walls.

The much-loved venue announced the makeover last night on social media, saying: 'How'd ye like our new temporary frock??'

Illustrator Josh McKenna, whose work is absolutely amazing, designed the mural which was created to celebrate the LGBT+ community in Ireland.

Since it was revealed yesterday, the artwork has been turning heads, and people seem to be absolutely loving it!

Are we the only ones who are a little bit sad the mural is only temporary?

We kinda wish it was staying for good...

