News

It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover

The brand new three-story mural adds a massive splash of colour to the city

George1

It was only last week that a bunch of different bars around the city seemed to undergo some fairly random changes overnight.

And now it looks like The George is the latest Dublin spot to change its appearance, having added a stunning, colourful mural to its walls. 

The much-loved venue announced the makeover last night on social media, saying: 'How'd ye like our new temporary frock??'

Illustrator Josh McKenna, whose work is absolutely amazing, designed the mural which was created to celebrate the LGBT+ community in Ireland.

A post shared by Josh McKenna (@jshmck) on

Since it was revealed yesterday, the artwork has been turning heads, and people seem to be absolutely loving it!

Are we the only ones who are a little bit sad the mural is only temporary?

We kinda wish it was staying for good... 

READ MORE: A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
This Bridal Shops Great Gesture Following Close Of Wedding World Is Going To Be A Wedding-Saver
This Bridal Shops Great Gesture Following Close Of Wedding World Is Going To Be A Wedding-Saver
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
PIC: Ireland Wouldn't Have Won The Grand Slam If It Wasn't For This Strange Decision By England
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
New Longer Luas Trams 'Withdrawn' After Just Five Weeks Of Being In Service
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
Gardai Are Organising An Anti-Terrorism Operation In Dublin For St. Patrick's Day
Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
Dublin

A South Dublin Beach Is Set To Become Ireland's First Official Nudist Location
Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Lifestyle

Gywneth Paltrow's Website Now Has A 'Guide To Dublin' – And It's Spot On
Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining
Food and Drink

Seven Of The Best Places In Dublin To Enjoy Some Fine Korean Dining
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
News

PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin