The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Sliced pans are limited to one per person
Over the past few days, we've seen some insane queues at Dublin supermarkets and off licences.
But this one at Dunnes Stores in CityWest today really takes the biscuit.
Hundreds of people can be seen waiting to enter the shop, which is letting people inside in groups of 50 to 60.
The queue at Dunnes in Citywest today 😳 vandalised Lidl from last night's incident visible in background... pic.twitter.com/iLQefFs5rG— Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 3, 2018
Queue for dunnes Citywest pic.twitter.com/fyi9oLXE8B— Lolo (@lolow2011) March 3, 2018
Sliced pans are limited to one per person and the shop is not selling cigarettes.
Dunnes announcing on tannoy to mind the small kids and stop pushing, they will let 50-60 in at a time #dunnes #citywest pic.twitter.com/kINuCwSP0i— polly molotov RGN RM ❤️💜💖🧡💙💚 (@NursepollyRgn) March 3, 2018
A sing-song has even broken out inside the shopping centre, which is just minutes away from the Lidl on Fortunestown Lane which was looted and destroyed with a JCB last night.
Obligatory sing song #oleoleole #citywest pic.twitter.com/qNntqM8xi6— polly molotov RGN RM ❤️💜💖🧡💙💚 (@NursepollyRgn) March 3, 2018
Here are some other queues spotted around Dublin recently...
Huge queue to get into Tesco's in Drumcondra, #Dublin #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/nIHfUHoQI3— Luke Hinds (@lukeahinds) March 3, 2018
Meanwhile, this is the queue outside Spar in Woodstown Ballycullen #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/Phh09pgPDn— Ciaran Doyle (@Doyler9) March 2, 2018
Queue for the spar...🤣🤣🤣 #swords #SNOWMAGGEDDON #spar #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/owqClb3i6V— Louise Usher (@Loulerbelle) March 2, 2018
@spin1038 @98fm @Lads_Bible— Crochelle (@crochelleie) March 2, 2018
The queue for bread and milk at spar in Clondalkin today. #StormEmma #thebeastfromtheeast #stormaggedon pic.twitter.com/KKywsIlYb6
It's chaos out there.
header image: Twitter/@NursepollyRgn
