The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Sliced pans are limited to one per person

Screen Shot 2018 03 03 At 14 03 10

Over the past few days, we've seen some insane queues at Dublin supermarkets and off licences. 

But this one at Dunnes Stores in CityWest today really takes the biscuit. 

Hundreds of people can be seen waiting to enter the shop, which is letting people inside in groups of 50 to 60. 

Sliced pans are limited to one per person and the shop is not selling cigarettes. 

A sing-song has even broken out inside the shopping centre, which is just minutes away from the Lidl on Fortunestown Lane which was looted and destroyed with a JCB last night. 

Here are some other queues spotted around Dublin recently...

It's chaos out there. 

header image: Twitter/@NursepollyRgn

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

