The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable

Nobody deserves this, especially not these brave people...

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade came under attack on Friday night as they tried to put out a fire in a car in Dublin City Centre.

According to Journal.ie, a Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson told the online publication that firefighters had rocks thrown at them as they tried to tackle the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter announcing that they had tackled the fire while also stating on social media that: "Garda were required at incident as crews came under attack as they extinguish car fire."

Tara st. Have just finished at a car fire in city pic.twitter.com/tsapMAZHN7 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 29, 2017

Garda were required at incident as crews came under attack as they extinguish car fire — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 29, 2017

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident and the firefighters managed to put the fire out.

Nobody deserves this type of behaviour, especially not these brave people.

READ NEXT: "He Really Sped Up" - Eyewitness Accounts After 15-Year-Old Boy Knocked Down At Blanchardstown Centre