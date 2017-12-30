News

The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable

Nobody deserves this, especially not these brave people...

Dfb 23

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade came under attack on Friday night as they tried to put out a fire in a car in Dublin City Centre.

According to Journal.ie, a Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson told the online publication that firefighters had rocks thrown at them as they tried to tackle the blaze. 

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter announcing that they had tackled the fire while also stating on social media that: "Garda were required at incident as crews came under attack as they extinguish car fire."

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident and the firefighters managed to put the fire out.

Nobody deserves this type of behaviour, especially not these brave people.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

The Treatment Of Dublin Fire Brigade When Tackling This Fire Was Completely Unacceptable
