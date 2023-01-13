'This needs to be shared' - DSPCA issue warning about the importance of microchipping your pets

"This is a post that needs to be shared".

Animal welfare charity the DSPCA have issued a warning about the importance of microchipping pets, as they have said they believe as many of ten cats and dogs in their care at the moment belong to loving families.

The charity, which is the largest of its kind in Ireland regularly posts advice and information for how best to care for pets on their social media, as well as sharing images of the conveyor belt of animals that come into their care, often with a history of mistreatment and all in need of loving homes.

Today, DSPCA stressed the importance of microchipping, and explained how to ensure your pet is microchipped.

"Today on our website there are 10 cats and dogs who we're sure all belong to loving homes. Sadly none of them are microchipped and we have no way of contacting their owners.We see if every day, pets coming into the shelter with no microchip. Their frightened little faces not sure what's happening to them".

They said that while pets straying is common, it's an owners responsibility to ensure that they're microchipped so that they can be identified and returned home as quickly as possible.

"Missing pets can easily be reunited with their owners with just a simple phone call but it's up to you to make sure this can happen", they said.

If your pet is microchipped and you want to make sure they're registered to you, you can do so HERE.

