Threshold Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up

The charity had wrongly claimed that landlords were charging fees to view a property

Rent House

Threshold, the housing charity, has apologised for wrongly claiming that landlords were charging people 'viewing fees' to see their properties.

The news was covered widely in the media with the Labour party issued a statement saying it was drafting legislation to ban the practice.

According to Today FM, the charity has clarified the comments saying that it was referring to cases where prospective tenants were being asked to bring money to viewings to secure accommodation.

The charity has said this is still exclusionary to people on low incomes and HAP schemes.

