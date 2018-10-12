Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments

One woman was asked to pay €500 just to view a property

Landlords and agencies are reportedly asking people for viewing deposits.

National Housing Charity, Threshold says a woman was asked to pay €500 just to see a property.

She was told this was a requirement of anyone viewing the property.

The charity says they are calling for legislation to protect tenants as the practice becomes more and more common.

According to FM104, Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty said it's a worrying situation.

"This is increasing and while there were isolated incidents of this it is beginning to grow," he said.

"It's a real concern for us here at Threshold, because we're working to advise and support tenants.

"With the historic lack of supply with accommodation, there's a real challenge in trying to source accommodation."

In addition to that, Daft's latest report revealed that rent is now over €250 higher than the previous peak in 2008 and over €560 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

