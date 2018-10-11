News

Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion

We had actually never heard of one of these places until today.

Dublin Airport And Ryanair October

You have more than enough new routes to choose from next year as Ryanair announce 15 new routes throughout Ireland, 9 of which are from Dublin Airport.

The airline's nine new services are as follow:

  • Bordeaux (2)
  • Bournemouth (4)
  • Cagliari (2)
  • Frankfurt (2 daily)
  • Gothenburg (2)
  • Lourdes (2)
  • Luxembourg (3)
  • London Southend (2 daily)
  • Thessaloniki (2)

We're definitely going to head to Thessaloniki which looks absolutely beautiful.

“Ryanair is an important customer and we are delighted to see it expand its route network from Dublin Airport next summer,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“The addition of these new services means that Ryanair is now connected to more than 100 destinations from Dublin Airport, offering more choice and flexibility for customers. We wish Ryanair every success with its new routes and we will continue to work closely with its management team to promote and market these new services.”

Ryanair unveiled the new Dublin services today as it launched its Irish summer schedule for 2019.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said 16.4 million people would travel to and from Ireland with Ryanair next year which would “support and sustain over 12,300 ancillary jobs, alongside a tourism spend over €2bn”.

In Cork, there is five new routes:

  • Budapest (2)
  • London Luton (daily)
  • Malta (2)
  • Naples (2)
  • Poznan (2)

And Shannon has one new flight, two services to Ibiza.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on routes available from just €14.99, for travel in October to December, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (14 Oct) only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

“We are pleased to launch our biggest ever Irish Summer schedule (2019), with 15 new routes and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4 million customers through our 5 Irish airports, as we grow our Irish traffic by 3%. Irish customers and visitors can book Summer 2019 flights from today, so there’s never been a better time to book a low fare flight with Ryanair."

READ NEXT:If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Dublin Airport New Routes 2019 Dublin Airport Ryanair 2019 Dublin Airport Ryanair New Dublin Airport Ryanair Flights Dublin Airport Ryanair Information
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
Don't Do Your Driving Test In Any Of These Three Dublin Centres
Don't Do Your Driving Test In Any Of These Three Dublin Centres
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
Dublin

If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
News

Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding
Lifestyle

6 Types Of People It's Absolutely Okay NOT To Invite To Your Wedding
PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet
Dublin

PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
News

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
What's On

One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group