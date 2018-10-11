Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion

We had actually never heard of one of these places until today.

You have more than enough new routes to choose from next year as Ryanair announce 15 new routes throughout Ireland, 9 of which are from Dublin Airport.

The airline's nine new services are as follow:

Bordeaux (2)

Bournemouth (4)

Cagliari (2)

Frankfurt (2 daily)

Gothenburg (2)

Lourdes (2)

Luxembourg (3)

London Southend (2 daily)

Thessaloniki (2)

We're definitely going to head to Thessaloniki which looks absolutely beautiful.

“Ryanair is an important customer and we are delighted to see it expand its route network from Dublin Airport next summer,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“The addition of these new services means that Ryanair is now connected to more than 100 destinations from Dublin Airport, offering more choice and flexibility for customers. We wish Ryanair every success with its new routes and we will continue to work closely with its management team to promote and market these new services.”

Ryanair unveiled the new Dublin services today as it launched its Irish summer schedule for 2019.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said 16.4 million people would travel to and from Ireland with Ryanair next year which would “support and sustain over 12,300 ancillary jobs, alongside a tourism spend over €2bn”.

In Cork, there is five new routes:

Budapest (2)

London Luton (daily)

Malta (2)

Naples (2)

Poznan (2)

And Shannon has one new flight, two services to Ibiza.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on routes available from just €14.99, for travel in October to December, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (14 Oct) only on the Ryanair.com website.



Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

“We are pleased to launch our biggest ever Irish Summer schedule (2019), with 15 new routes and over 150 routes in total, which will deliver 16.4 million customers through our 5 Irish airports, as we grow our Irish traffic by 3%. Irish customers and visitors can book Summer 2019 flights from today, so there’s never been a better time to book a low fare flight with Ryanair."

READ NEXT:If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here