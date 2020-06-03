Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Trinity College has issued an update to students on the upcoming academic year

By Sarah Finnan

June 3, 2020 at 3:16pm

Share:

Trinity College Dublin has released information about dates for the upcoming academic year, updating students on what the new term may have in store.

Trinity College Dublin has today announced that the university will reopen in September, revealing that students will receive a combination of both face-to-face teaching and online learning.

According to the TCD website, tuition will follow a "hybrid model" - implementing online lectures for larger class groupings while still allowing for face-to-face seminars, tutorials and laboratory classes for smaller groups.

Promising that "as much face-to-face teaching and learning as possible will be provided", the statement went on to say that the university has undertaken "extensive strategic planning" in preparation for the upcoming academic year.

It was also decided last week that Erasmus exchanges will proceed in the first semester should students wish to go ahead with plans. Semester one is due to run until December 18th with end-of-term assessments scheduled to take place online from January 11th 2021. Semester two will commence on February 1st, running until April 23rd 2021.

Speaking of the news, Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said:

“We are delighted to be able to offer our students the certainty of a start date, the promise of a rewarding and absorbing learning experience and our full commitment to making their Trinity education as distinctive, varied and intellectually stimulating as they expect and deserve it to be.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to enormous changes for Trinity students and staff and we are proud of how much has been accomplished in such a short time. For the rest of this year, and potentially into 2021, it will mean that education will involve a hybrid of face-to-face and online teaching and learning.

We are committed to continuing with face-to-face education as a core element of the experience of attending Trinity and our intention is to facilitate seminars, laboratory classes and tutorials as far as possible for all students, while at all times following Government guidelines on social distancing.”

Teaching is due to begin on September 28th however orientation for new students will take place the week beforehand, commencing on September 21st and students will be kept up to date with developments through email/the university website.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: One of the organisers of Dublin’s George Floyd march has issued a statement

Share:

Latest articles

Reading List - Helpful children's books to teach kids about diversity

The next Dublin Black Lives Matter demonstration has been cancelled due to social distancing concerns

Dr Tony Holohan addresses the Dutch 'sex buddy' approach and advice around intimacy during lockdown

One of the organisers of Dublin's George Floyd march has issued a statement

You may also love

The next Dublin Black Lives Matter demonstration has been cancelled due to social distancing concerns

Dr Tony Holohan addresses the Dutch 'sex buddy' approach and advice around intimacy during lockdown

China has donated 20,000 face masks to the people of Dublin

Reduced speed limits proposed for Dublin in response to Covid-19 restrictions

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.