Trinity's New Club Members Told To "Strip" And Were "Whipped" As Part Of Initiation

The secret "welcome" that the college didn't want to get out

Trinity Feb

Trinity College Dublin is currently investigating their boat club over claims that new members were forced to "strip" and were "whipped" with bamboo canes.

Trinity's college paper, The University Times, said that the 'welcoming' cermony took place after a black tie dinner.

The three-course event took place at the boat club's annual 'Commons' ceremony and the new members or 'novices' were in attendance.

These novices were forced to allegedly withstand the physical abuse and humiliation in order to become full-time members.

Trinity college has said that it is taking the matter "very seriously" and that they will be investigating the alleged incidents fully.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

