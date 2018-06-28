News

TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains

Their car was completely destroyed

Gorse Fire 123

A family was rescued from a gorse fire yesterday in the Dublin mountains.

A TV3 cameraman can be seen helping the family emerge from the smoke.

According to 3news, the family's car caught fire after it came off the Old Military Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted a photo of the car.

"Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the sun , be safe."

3news also tweeted about the camerman's act of bravery

Stay safe, lads.

READ NEXT: PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Addicted to Love Island? We're chatting all things reality TV this week... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

gorse fire dublin mountains dublin fire brigade
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
Some Sailings From Dublin Have Been Cancelled By Irish Ferries
Some Sailings From Dublin Have Been Cancelled By Irish Ferries
One Of Our Fave Burger Joints Has Released A Brunch Burger And We CAN'T DEAL
One Of Our Fave Burger Joints Has Released A Brunch Burger And We CAN'T DEAL
You Can Now Experience The Croke Park Skyline Tour Through Augmented Reality
You Can Now Experience The Croke Park Skyline Tour Through Augmented Reality
Man Walks Out Of Bushes While Masturbating In Dublin Park Near Woman
Man Walks Out Of Bushes While Masturbating In Dublin Park Near Woman
CONFIRMED: Here's Exactly What Meghan and Harry Will Get Up To On Their Dublin Trip
CONFIRMED: Here's Exactly What Meghan and Harry Will Get Up To On Their Dublin Trip
Lovin Media Group Is Hiring An Agency Sales Account Manager
Lovin Media Group Is Hiring An Agency Sales Account Manager
Lovin Media Group Is Hiring an Event Planner
Lovin Media Group Is Hiring an Event Planner
Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
Former 'Love/Hate' Actor Dano Doyle Has Passed Away Aged 31
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
VIDEO: Here's An Aerial View Of The Raging Fire In Saggart Yesterday
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Lifestyle

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night
Dublin

Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
News

15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
Food and Drink

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight
Dublin

PIC: One Of The Coolest Beer Gardens Ever Is Opening In Dublin Tonight
Norwegian Air Announces Direct Service From Dublin To Canada
News

Norwegian Air Announces Direct Service From Dublin To Canada
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
News

An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group