TV3 Cameraman Helps Rescue Family From Gorse Fire in Dublin Mountains

A family was rescued from a gorse fire yesterday in the Dublin mountains.

A TV3 cameraman can be seen helping the family emerge from the smoke.

According to 3news, the family's car caught fire after it came off the Old Military Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted a photo of the car.

"Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the sun , be safe."



Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the ☀, be safe #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/Yjjj4mtWL6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

3news also tweeted about the camerman's act of bravery

ICYMI: This is the moment a @TV3Ireland cameraman came to the rescue of a family who got into difficulty after a suspected heather fire broke out in the Dublin Mountains. Emergency services have been dealing with gorse fires nationwide. @fergalobrientv3 reports #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/yIovjtv3UR — 3News (@3NewsIreland) June 27, 2018

Wildfires can change direction suddenly & the smoke from these gorse fires affects your breathing & ability to see. With the current weather, be safe 👍 https://t.co/xlhOZ01up0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

Stay safe, lads.



