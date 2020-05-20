Close

WATCH: McDonald's reopened today and the queues are spilling out onto the roads

By James Fenton

May 20, 2020 at 3:38pm

McDonald's queues aren't something we've had to deal with for a while but they're certainly back with a bang this afternoon.

Earlier today, McDonald's confirmed that six of its drive-thru outlets would be opening for the first time since March, namely the ones located in Artane, Malahide Road, Tallaght, Nutgrove, Kylemore Road and East Wall.

The big reveal caused a frenzy on social media and pretty soon people were hopping in their cars to get their teeth into their favourites from the fast food giant's limited menu.

The drive-thrus will be open from 11am until 10pm every day and you can have a look at the length of the queues below...

Those at the back of the queues are probably going to receive their orders some time around 9pm. With more drive-thrus expected to open in June, at least congestion should ease around these six outlets. That still seems a long time away though.

A number of strict measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers including a spending limit of €30 per car at drive-thrus and the installation of perspex screens in key locations. You can read about the measures in more detail here.

