Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves

She racked up almost €5,000 of purchases

A mother-of-one and owner of a nail salon has been jailed for six months by a Dublin District Court after she blamed her €4,8000 shopping spree in Brown Thomas on thieves.

The Irish Independent reports that Stacy Gilmour (42) bought clothes and other goods in the Grafton Street department store before reporting her credit card as stolen and claiming that the transactions had been made by thieves.

Gilmour was later arrested after being identified and she made a full admission of guilt, repaying Brown Thomas in full shortly before her court case.

It is reported she also has one previous conviction.

Header image: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

READ NEXT: Have Visitors In Dublin This Winter? Here Are 7 Alternative Places You Should Take Them