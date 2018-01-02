News

Woman Jailed After Blaming Brown Thomas Shopping Spree On Thieves

She racked up almost €5,000 of purchases

A mother-of-one and owner of a nail salon has been jailed for six months by a Dublin District Court after she blamed her €4,8000 shopping spree in Brown Thomas on thieves.

The Irish Independent reports that Stacy Gilmour (42) bought clothes and other goods in the Grafton Street department store before reporting her credit card as stolen and claiming that the transactions had been made by thieves. 

Gilmour was later arrested after being identified and she made a full admission of guilt, repaying Brown Thomas in full shortly before her court case.

It is reported she also has one previous conviction. 

Header image: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

