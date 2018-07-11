PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs
And they looked delighted to meet them...
After attending a garden partyat the residence of the British Ambassador last night, Prince Harry and Meghan have spent this morning at Áras An Uachtaráin.
While there, they met with president Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina but they also got to spend time with some lesser heralded members of the Presidential family.
Shadow and Bród looked only delighted to meet the Royal Couple...
Harry and Meghan also got to meet the “First Dogs” of Ireland, Shadow and Brod.— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 11, 2018
Shadow is a rescue dog who was left homeless by his previous owners in 2012. Irish presidents have had Burmese mountain dogs for over 19 years🐶 pic.twitter.com/hxRSuPDhK6
July 11, 2018
Harry and Meghan were then invited to ring the peace bell by the President...
The President and Sabina invited their royal visitors to ring the Peace Bell.— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 11, 2018
Thug an tUachtarán agus Saidhbhín cuireadh dá gcuairteoirí ríoga Clog na Síochána a bhualadh. pic.twitter.com/4pmEvG0hTN
Despite the excitement, one reporter had the World Cup on his mind and it seems Harry did too...
Is football coming home? “Most definitely” according to Harry. #ENGCRO #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/FoOVHaEqtl— David Young (@DavidYoungPA) July 11, 2018
Nothing but respect for @HenryMcKean for shouting “IS FOOTBALL COMING HOME?” at Prince Harry in the Aras (Harry replied: “most definitely”) #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/oGyRZSThQb— Kirsty Blake Knox (@KirstyBlakeKnox) July 11, 2018
Harry and Meghan are now making their way to Croke Park before a walkabout at Trinity College this afternoon.
