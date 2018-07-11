Pics

PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs

And they looked delighted to meet them...

Screen Shot 2018 07 11 At 10 34 35

After attending a garden partyat the residence of the British Ambassador last night, Prince Harry and Meghan have spent this morning at Áras An Uachtaráin.

While there, they met with president Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina but they also got to spend time with some lesser heralded members of the Presidential family.

Shadow and Bród looked only delighted to meet the Royal Couple...

Harry and Meghan were then invited to ring the peace bell by the President...

Despite the excitement, one reporter had the World Cup on his mind and it seems Harry did too...

Harry and Meghan are now making their way to Croke Park before a walkabout at Trinity College this afternoon.

