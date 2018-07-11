PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs

And they looked delighted to meet them...

After attending a garden partyat the residence of the British Ambassador last night, Prince Harry and Meghan have spent this morning at Áras An Uachtaráin.

While there, they met with president Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina but they also got to spend time with some lesser heralded members of the Presidential family.

Shadow and Bród looked only delighted to meet the Royal Couple...

Harry and Meghan also got to meet the “First Dogs” of Ireland, Shadow and Brod.

Shadow is a rescue dog who was left homeless by his previous owners in 2012. Irish presidents have had Burmese mountain dogs for over 19 years🐶 pic.twitter.com/hxRSuPDhK6 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 11, 2018

Harry and Meghan were then invited to ring the peace bell by the President...

The President and Sabina invited their royal visitors to ring the Peace Bell.



Thug an tUachtarán agus Saidhbhín cuireadh dá gcuairteoirí ríoga Clog na Síochána a bhualadh. pic.twitter.com/4pmEvG0hTN — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 11, 2018

Despite the excitement, one reporter had the World Cup on his mind and it seems Harry did too...

Nothing but respect for @HenryMcKean for shouting “IS FOOTBALL COMING HOME?” at Prince Harry in the Aras (Harry replied: “most definitely”) #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/oGyRZSThQb — Kirsty Blake Knox (@KirstyBlakeKnox) July 11, 2018

Harry and Meghan are now making their way to Croke Park before a walkabout at Trinity College this afternoon.

READ NEXT: Here's How You Can See Harry And Meghan In The Capital Today

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here