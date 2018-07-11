News

Here's How You Can See Harry And Meghan In The Capital Today

Commence the swooning

Harry And Meghan

Needless to say we're a tad bit excited that Prince Harry and Meghan are finally in the country.

We haven't stopped refreshing our Twitter feeds since last night to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous couple. They met the "Teaset" (to quote one bumbling royal correspondent) and attended a summer garden party at the British ambassador's residence, with our own royals in attendance, BOD and Amy.

So, if like us you'd love a chance to see Prince Harry and Meghan in the flesh, get yourself down to Trinity College or the CHQ Building. Or both, no judgement.

via GIPHY

Trinity

The Duke and Duchess will be going on a walkabout of Trinity before going to have a gawk at the Book of Kells.

You can enter through Nassau street from 10 am.

CHQ Building

The couple will be at attending the engagement in the building in the afternoon, but afterwards, there will be a short walkabout outside the CHQ/EPIC - The Irish Emigration Museum.

You can gain access from 12 pm across from the Harbourmaster Public House on Mayor Street.

If you plan on attending, here are some guidelines from the British Embassy.

"Space is limited at both engagements and numbers will be admitted on a first come first serve basis.

"People attending are advised that may be standing outside for some time so should bring water and sunscreen/wet weather clothing.

"Gardaí advise that there will be security checks and that people should come with minimal personal items to ensure ease of access."

Be on your best behaviour, lads.

