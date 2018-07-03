Pics

PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane

The problem was caused by an IT issue...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 11 20 16

There was chaos at Dublin Airport this morning as U.S Customs And Border Control experienced a global IT issue which affected passengers around the world.

Waiting passengers took to Twitter to show the extent of the resultant queues...

Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 11 26 38
Screen Shot 2018 07 03 At 11 28 11

After informing passengers about the issue, Dublin Airport then confirmed that the system was coming back online...

(header pic: @loganegibson on Twitter)

Dublin Airport queue Twitter
