PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane

The problem was caused by an IT issue...

There was chaos at Dublin Airport this morning as U.S Customs And Border Control experienced a global IT issue which affected passengers around the world.

Waiting passengers took to Twitter to show the extent of the resultant queues...

After informing passengers about the issue, Dublin Airport then confirmed that the system was coming back online...

US CBP is experiencing a global IT issue which is slowing down the pre clearance process. Airlines and passengers flying to the US from @DublinAirport have been informed of the issue. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 3, 2018

US CBP systems are coming back on line following a global IT issue. US CBP officers will continue to process passengers as quickly as possible through its pre clearance facility @DublinAirport however there will be some knock on delays as a result. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 3, 2018

(header pic: @loganegibson on Twitter)

