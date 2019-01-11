Pics

PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal

If they get caught with this, they're screweddddddd

Tallaght Wing Mirror Main

The effort of replacing a car part can often be a pain in the you know what.

But the guilt of getting caught without something by the Gardaí always overrides your laziness so more often than not, you get it replaced immediately.

But this driver in Tallaght is really living on the edge with this hilarious but extremely illegal replacement for their wing mirror.

Tallaght Wing Mirror Blurred

Image by Johnny Edmonds.

In fairness, it is better than having no wing mirror at all but a bathroom mirror and a bit of elastic band is never going to be enough to pass the NCT.

Also, we can't see it holding on for too long if you're bombing it down the motorway at 120km/h.

We blurred out the number plate because we're sound like that but if you are looking out for the car in the Tallaght area, it won't be too hard to spot it.

READ NEXT:Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations

Tallaght Wing Mirror Tallaght Car Mirror
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
PICS: The Car Parked In An Aungier Street Cycle Lane Each Day For The Last Month Has Finally Been Towed Away
PICS: The Car Parked In An Aungier Street Cycle Lane Each Day For The Last Month Has Finally Been Towed Away
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill
PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill
PIC: "Plant Machinery" Used In Attempted Theft Of ATM In This Irish County
PIC: "Plant Machinery" Used In Attempted Theft Of ATM In This Irish County
PICS: We Need To Talk About The Disgraceful State Sir John Rogerson's Quay Was Left In This Weekend
PICS: We Need To Talk About The Disgraceful State Sir John Rogerson's Quay Was Left In This Weekend
PIC: "Landlords Who Put Bunkbeds In Front Of Windows Like This Should Be Severely Fined"
PIC: "Landlords Who Put Bunkbeds In Front Of Windows Like This Should Be Severely Fined"
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
This Was The Sign We All Needed On Our First Day Back To Work After Christmas
This Was The Sign We All Needed On Our First Day Back To Work After Christmas
Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
PIC: This Dublin Renting Ad Is So Horrible That It Was Taken Down Just Minutes After It Went Up
PIC: This Dublin Renting Ad Is So Horrible That It Was Taken Down Just Minutes After It Went Up
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
News

Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
"Don't Be Miserable!" - Old Footage Shows Two Dubliners Managing To Annoy Bob Dylan By Asking For Autograph
Dublin

"Don't Be Miserable!" - Old Footage Shows Two Dubliners Managing To Annoy Bob Dylan By Asking For Autograph
One Area Of Dublin Got A Bit Of A Slagging On First Dates Last Night
Entertainment

One Area Of Dublin Got A Bit Of A Slagging On First Dates Last Night
Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend
Sponsored

Kick Off Dry January Right With This Deadly Pure Brew Weekend

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group