  • Minister for Health responds to video of revellers packed into Dublin pub

By Darragh Murphy

March 15, 2020 at 9:19am

Minister for Health Simon Harris has slammed the scenes in a busy Dublin pub over the weekend.

Despite the social distancing measures encouraged by the Irish Government in the hopes of halting the spread of Covid-19, many around the country still packed themselves into pubs and clubs on Saturday.

One video, which has been widely shared, supposedly shows a packed pub in the Temple Bar area of Dublin with revellers singing and dancing, arm in arm with one another.

Simon Harris responded to that video on social media on Saturday night, criticising those who so boldly ignored public health advice in what are unprecedented times.

Minister Harris tweeted: "Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts.

"There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review."

Dozens of Dublin pubs have since announced their temporary closure in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus while the hashtag #CloseThePubs began spreading as members of the community pleaded for measures to be put in place to take the option of going out to bars out of the hands of the public.

READ NEXT - Grogans is closing until March 29 following government's advice

