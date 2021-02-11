This simple home-made pizza wrap will make you excited for lunchtime

Introducing the home-made pizza wrap that will make you count down the minutes to your lunch break.

If you've read some of our previous foodie articles, you'll know that we have become obsessed with the delicious side of TikTok. It's full of short, snappy recipes that can be made in minutes and taste great. In the past few months, this wrap hack has blown up on the platform.

Essentially, hungry content creators have discovered a way to make the ultimate toasted wrap at home. A couple of weeks ago, I came across this pizza lunch wrap and I just had to share it with you guys.

Because many of us have been working from home for so long, a great way to shake things is lunchtime!

So, here's how to make this unreal pizza wrap, inspired by TikTok!

Simply get your tortilla wrap, make a cut halfway through and divide it into four sections in your head. In the first quarter, place your sauce. Ayeh also adds mushrooms here. On the second quarter, pop on some pepperoni (or whatever fillings you fancy) and on the third part, sprinkle some cheese. On the last part, add some tomato and basil. Simply fold that three times and grill until your cheese is sizzling.

TikTok star Cooking with Ayeh also whipped up a stunning Mexican crunch wrap which you can check out below. Lads, we can't wait to try it.

While you're here, why not check out the feta and tomato pasta dish that has been taking over the internet? And for more unreal TikTok foodie hacks, head here.

READ NEXT: Tequila pizza is now a thing and it will soon be available in Dublin

Feature image via Cooking with Ayeh on TikTok.