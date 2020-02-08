Ireland impress in hugely significant bonus point win over Wales

Ireland defeated Wales 24-14 at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon to continue a solid start to the 2020 Six Nations.

After a nervy victory over Scotland last weekend, this was a much-improved Ireland performance that will do wonders for the confidence of Andy Farrell's men ahead of the game against England in two weeks time.

Tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway secured the bonus point victory over last year's Grand Slam champions and it was a result and performance which exceeded many expectations.

For the second week in a row, CJ Stander was awarded man of the match and you can hear his views when speaking to Virgin Media below:

"Playing for each other, playing for our family, playing for the crowd and our coaches"



Today's result leaves Ireland on top of the table with nine points, although France could overtake us with victory over Italy tomorrow.

With two victories in the bag, attention turns to the big showdown at Twickenham when Farrell comes up against his son Owen, who is the England captain.

That match is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 with a start time of 3pm.