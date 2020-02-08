Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Sport /

  • Ireland impress in hugely significant bonus point win over Wales

Ireland impress in hugely significant bonus point win over Wales

By James Fenton

February 8, 2020 at 5:10pm

Share:

Ireland defeated Wales 24-14 at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon to continue a solid start to the 2020 Six Nations.

After a nervy victory over Scotland last weekend, this was a much-improved Ireland performance that will do wonders for the confidence of Andy Farrell's men ahead of the game against England in two weeks time.

Tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway secured the bonus point victory over last year's Grand Slam champions and it was a result and performance which exceeded many expectations.

For the second week in a row, CJ Stander was awarded man of the match and you can hear his views when speaking to Virgin Media below:

Today's result leaves Ireland on top of the table with nine points, although France could overtake us with victory over Italy tomorrow.

With two victories in the bag, attention turns to the big showdown at Twickenham when Farrell comes up against his son Owen, who is the England captain.

That match is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 with a start time of 3pm.

Share:

Latest articles

Here's what Dublin can expect from Storm Ciara and when

Here's why the traffic on the northside could be fairly bad this evening

Jeremy from Peep Show is coming to Dublin for a chat about his new book

The Lighthouse is showing every Best Picture nominee ahead of the Oscars tomorrow

You may also love

Not even Mick McCarthy can get into the Aviva Stadium via the wrong gate

Ireland kickstart Six Nations campaign with victory over Scotland

Conor McGregor's coach reveals hilarious "advice" from pre-fight email

Dublin is getting a new boxing studio later this month

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy