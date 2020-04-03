Close

Irish rugby star Sean O'Brien praised for kind gesture to Dublin nurses

By Darragh Murphy

April 3, 2020 at 11:12am

Irish rugby star Sean O'Brien has been praised for a wonderful gesture to two nurses in Dublin.

Staff nurse Lydia Caslin took to Instagram to thank Sean O'Brien for offering her and fellow healthcare worker, Alannah Maria, free accommodation during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Both women were recently forced to leave their homes due to their work on the frontline of Ireland's battle against coronavirus and former Leinster back-row, O'Brien, responded generously by giving the pair a place to live rent-free.

Lydia wrote: "We are staff nurses working together in Dublin. Alannah had to leave her rented accommodation due to working on the frontline and I have moved out of my own home for the safety of a family member being immunocompromised.

"It’s people like Sean we need during this crisis. His kindness and generosity has blown us away. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel friends."

O'Brien has yet to comment on the kind gesture although he has been praising the efforts of the frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

O'Brien made his debut for new side London Irish earlier this month after recovering from hip surgery.

