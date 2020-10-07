WATCH: Sergio Aguero surprises Dublin girl after she wins jersey design competition

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is the toast of a Dublin family after he surprised a talented young jersey designer by the name of Lucy Beth.

Nine-year-old Lucy Beth entered a competition to design a kit for the Premier League club and after fans voted for their winner, it was time for Sergio Aguero to send a message to Dublin.

In a video posted on the club's social channels yesterday, the Argentine striker revealed that Lucy Beth's jersey had been chosen, much to the joy of her Man City-mad family.

Lucy Beth's design beat over 1,000 other entries and after watching the clip of Aguero modelling her kit, she then opened a package sent from Man City which contained two versions of the jersey - one with her name on the back and the other with Aguero's.

The beaming Dubliner told Man City's website that "I had to keep the blue because Man City is blue, so I added the pink for a pop of colour. I am so excited to win this competition and I still can’t believe Sergio Aguero made a video just for me."

It's clear from the video just how much the prize meant to Lucy Beth and her family and you can watch the heartwarming clip in full below...

Thanks for all your incredible @pumafootball '𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚗 𝚊 𝚔𝚒𝚝' entries!



And the winner is... Lucy Beth, aged 9, from Dublin! 🎨



Congratulations 👏



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/UlylWmwFjO — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 6, 2020

Congratulations Lucy Beth. Manchester City never looked so good.

