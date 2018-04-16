Sport Soccer

Calling All Liverpool Fans - The Reds Are Coming Back To Dublin This Summer

Jurgen Klopp's men will take to the pitch at the Aviva Stadium...

Manchester City may have been crowned Premier League champions yesterday but fans of Liverpool have also had plenty to shout about this year.

Last week, The Reds advanced to the their first Champions League semi-final since 2008 by dismantling City 5-1 over two legs and Jurgen Klopp's men have won a lot of admirers for their style of play this year. The prolific Mo Salah netted his 40th goal of the season over the weekend and, helped by the likes of Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, the Egyptian has certainly managed to put a spring in the step of Liverpool fans once more. 

Outside of the city itself, there's arguably no greater hotbed for LFC fans than Ireland and it now appears that Irish Reds will get a chance to witness their heroes on these shores for the second successive summer. 

Eir Sport reports that Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Italian Serie A side Napoli, all but confirmed that his side will face off against Liverpool in Dublin by telling Corriere dello Sport "there won't be any tournaments. For now, we have organised a friendly with Liverpool in Dublin on 4 August."

(pic: Liverpool FC) 

It's fair to assume that the only stadium large enough to house Liverpool's significant Irish support would be the Aviva Stadium where The Reds beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in a friendly last summer. 

With Napoli also displaying scintillating form throughout their own campaign, a game between the two heavyweights would certainly be pleasing on the eye. Will Liverpool be traveling to Dublin as European champions? If they get past their semi-final with Napoli's Serie A rivals Roma over the next couple of weeks they're certainly in with a shout.  

