This Is The ONE Spot You Need To Watch All Of Ireland's Six Nations Games This Year

When it comes to watching the rugby with mates in Dublin, there are plenty of spots to choose from. Most people amble towards the bars on Baggot Street but, while the atmosphere is always great, you could barely swing a cat in any of them on the day of a big game.

One place I've always found to be a lot more comfortable to watch big Ireland matches, in both football on rugby, is less a ten-minute walk away on Harcourt Street. No, I'm not talking about Coppers (although you could always venture there later). Across the road lies DTwo, a bar and nightclub which describes itself as the Home Of Sport in Dublin.

Located centrally enough but not too near the madness, DTwo always makes for a great day out. From the pre-match feed to the nail-biting action and either celebrating or drowning your sorrows afterwards, you could do a lot worse than heading here for all of Ireland's big Six Nations games in 2018.

This year, DTwo is offering a deal of a burger and a pint for just €10 on matchdays and a bucket of five beers for only €20.

With its ample space and various huge screens, both inside and outside, its no surprise that DTwo has garnered quite the reputation amongst Dubliners for watching sport. If you want to avoid standing for the whole match, the venue allows customers to book tables in advance.

That should be you sorted for the next few weeks then. For a full list of Ireland's 2018 Six Nations fixtures click here.

(all pics: DTwo on Facebook)

