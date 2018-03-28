Lifestyle Dating

11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date

Second date guaranteed...

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 44 25

Someone's caught your eye in recent weeks and you've spent some time exchanging flirty texts. Now what? 

Time to pop the big question and ask them out on a date. But you don't know this person well at all and have no idea what their tastes are. Pints in an 'old man' pub or glam cocktails somewhere fancy? 

With this list you'll find something that's guaranteed to impress on the all-important first date. Once you get past the butterflies in your stomach, you'll both be at ease in any of this Dublin locations. 

Take your pick and thank us later: 

1. The Exchequer

The recently-refurbished spot has the perfect chilled vibe to get to know each other. Take your pick from the delicious cocktail menu.

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 08 10

2. The Hairy Lemon

What better way to impress a Dubliner (or anyone else) than bringing them to sample the best coddle in the city?

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 09 26

3. Probus Wines

An understated gem on Fenian Street, right by The Gingerman. The place is stocked full of imported wines and beers that are conversation starters in themselves and there's a great deli menu that's suitable for both lunch and dinner. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 16 23

4. Drop Dead Twice

Something a bit different in that you bring your own booze and book a slot with your own expert mixologist who will make you a range of different cocktails throughout the night. 

Just tell your date to trust you when you stop into the off-licence beforehand. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 18 26

5. Peruke & Periwig

Kick back at this incredible Dawson Street setting. Don't leave without sampling the Whiskey Sours. Unreal. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 21 09

6. Jameson Distillery Bow Street

Enjoy a tour of the Distillery or get productive with a whiskey cocktail making class. A historic building with master cocktail makers behind the bar. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 23 00

7. Sin É

Off the beaten track and there's always great music downstairs. A classic Dublin pub atmosphere with a difference. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 24 07

8. Hacienda

Unique in that you have to ring a buzzer outside in order to gain access. Once the owner, Shay, lets you in what awaits is a homely bar with pics of visiting celebs adorning the walls. Plenty of talking points. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 25 37

9. Grogans

After sampling the Guinness and the toasties together at this popular South William Street pub you might as well start planning your wedding. Visit on a Saturday afternoon and you won't notice the hours passing by.  

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 27 29

10. Token  

You'll be bonding in no time playing '90s arcade classics like Pac-Man and Street Fighter. Token was also recently crowned Restaurant Of The Year 2017 at The Food Awards Ireland so the menu must be sampled before leaving. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 28 58

11. Vintage Cocktail Club

Enjoy a cocktail by the fireplace in this cosy Temple Bar spot.

Screen Shot 2018 01 31 At 10 32 33

